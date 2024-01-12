Road Closure – Appleby Highway, Tasman - Tasman

Appleby Highway is closed near Rabbit Island while emergency services attend a crash involving three vehicles, reported at around 5.20pm.

Initial indications are that there have been injuries.

The road is likely to be closed for some time while a clean-up is undertaken.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, seek alternate routes and expect delays.

