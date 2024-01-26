Five New Rental Homes Are To Be Developed In Stoke From Nelson City Council’s Housing Reserve

In a Nelson City Council meeting on 9 November 2023, elected members agreed a Housing Reserve Grant of $750,000 to Kaikaiāwaro Charitable Trust (Te Rūnanga O Ngāti Kuia) for the development of five semi attached rental homes at 104 Nayland Road.

Four units are designed to accommodate larger whānau and the fifth unit is an accessible, smaller unit for higher needs whānau. The Trust has recently lodged an application for resource consent.

The grant of $750,000 equates to 24% of the total project cost (the land is already owned by the Trust).

Chair of Council’s Community Housing Acceleration Taskforce, Councillor Rachel Sanson, says this is an important step in Council’s partnership with iwi and in tackling the significant issue of housing insecurity.

“These five new homes will be a welcome addition to our community in Stoke and continue the excellent work which has been done to improve access to healthy, affordable homes in Nelson.”

The Taskforce also recommended, and the Council agreed, that a further $2.25 million be set aside to enable iwi trusts to make an application to the Housing Reserve in accordance with the Housing Reserve criteria.

This will leave a balance of $3.95 million in the main housing reserve.

If the funds set aside for iwi trusts haven’t been allocated by 30 June 2025, they will return to the Housing Reserve and become available for all applicants.

Councillor Sanson says, "Setting aside a significant allocation of funding towards supporting iwi housing development initiatives, signals our commitment to partnership with iwi and supporting whānau access to healthy, secure-tenure affordable homes in our region.

“I really appreciate the collaborative focus on addressing this need – from our community housing providers, iwi trusts, central government, Council staff and the Taskforce.”

What is Council’s Housing Reserve?

The Council’s $12 million Housing Reserve was established in November 2020 following Council's sale of 142 community housing units to Kāinga Ora. The purpose of the Housing Reserve is to support the provision of long-term affordable housing to the community.

With these two recent decisions, $3.95 million remains available to support and enable community housing providers and iwi trusts with a presence in Nelson to deliver an enduring supply of social and affordable housing in the city.

Councillor Sanson encouraged organisations to continue to apply.

"The Housing Reserve remains open for applications on a rolling basis, and I really encourage eligible organisations to apply as soon as feasible.”

For more information on the housing reserve, seewww.nelson.govt.nz/housing-reserve.

