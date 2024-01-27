Update: Devon Road, New Plymouth Remains Closed Following Crash - Central

Devon Road in New Plymouth remains closed between De Havilland Drive and Corbett Road following a serious crash this evening.

The crash, involving four vehicles, was reported to Police at 7.10pm.

Three people will be transported to hospital – one with critical injuries and two with serious injuries.

Two other people are being checked over by Ambulance staff at the scene.

