Serious Crash, State Highway 23, Whatawhata - Waikato

State Highway 23 near Whatawhata in Waikato is closed following a serious crash.

The crash, involving two vehicles, occurred near the intersection of State Highway 23 and Ferguson Road and was reported to Police at 7.50pm.

One person has critical injuries. Two other people have minor to moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and will be undertaking an examination of the crash scene.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes where possible.

