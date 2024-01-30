Inglewood’s Windsor Walkway Gets Million-dollar Upgrade

Going for a stroll in Inglewood will be even easier once the Windsor Walkway is sealed by NPDC.

Work on the $1.3m project kicks off this week which will see 3.7km of the walkway concreted that is currently loose metal or grass berm.

“When it’s finished, it’ll be an all-weather walkway separated from the road, that’ll be much safer and easier for everyone to use,” says NPDC Councillor Marie Pearce.

“This new sealed walkway will allow more people to explore a beautiful part of our district whether you’re walking the dog, out with a stroller or on a mobility scooter.”

The Windsor Walkway is a 4.5km loop in the south-eastern part of the town. This upgrade is expected to be finished later this year, weather permitting, and will include elements of cultural expression through a partnership with Pukerangiora Hapū.

Fast facts:

NPDC looks after 529km of footpaths and 82km of walkways.

