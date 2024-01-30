Inglewood’s Windsor Walkway Gets Million-dollar Upgrade

Going for a stroll in Inglewood will be even easier once
the Windsor Walkway is sealed by NPDC.
Work on the
$1.3m project kicks off this week which will see 3.7km of
the walkway concreted that is currently loose metal or grass
berm.
“When it’s finished, it’ll be an
all-weather walkway separated from the road, that’ll be
much safer and easier for everyone to use,” says NPDC
Councillor Marie Pearce.
“This new sealed walkway
will allow more people to explore a beautiful part of our
district whether you’re walking the dog, out with a
stroller or on a mobility scooter.”
The Windsor
Walkway is a 4.5km loop in the south-eastern part of the
town. This upgrade is expected to be finished later this
year, weather permitting, and will include elements of
cultural expression through a partnership with Pukerangiora
Hapū.
Fast facts:
NPDC looks after 529km
of footpaths and 82km of
walkways.
