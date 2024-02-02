Wellington Region Moves To Restricted Fire Season

The Wellington region moves to a restricted fire season from 8am on Friday 2 February until further notice.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

The restricted zone will include Wellington, Porirua, the Hutt Valley, and the Kapiti Coast.

Wellington District Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says the forecast for the coming weeks is for hotter and windier weather.

"In these conditions grass, gorse and scrub will continue to dry out, meaning wildfires will move fast and become more difficult to control and extinguish," he says.

"Follow the conditions on your permit and keep an eye on the forecast. If conditions are hot and windy don’t light a fire, even if you have a permit.

"We want the public to be aware of the risk and seriously consider whether they need to be lighting fires."

Phil Soal encourages the public to check www.checkitsalright.nz for up-to-date fire risk conditions.

