Road Closure, Scrub Fire - Canterbury

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 8:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a large scrub fire near State Highway 1 and the Waipara River in Glasnevin, Hurunui.

The road is closed to north and south bound traffic whilst Fire and Emergency crews respond to the blaze.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

