Serious Crash Closes SH1 In Hurunui

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is advising drivers that State Highway 1 has been closed between the Waipara (SH7) Junction and Greta Valley following a serious crash this morning.

The road will remain closed while the Police Serious Crash Unit is on scene.

A detour is in place via SH7 and Waikari Valley/Scargill Valley Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

