Christchurch Walk To Defeat MND This Sunday

Tuesday, 13 February 2024, 2:42 pm
Press Release: MND New Zealand

Supporting people living with motor neurone disease and their families

WHAT: Walk to Defeat MND. A community event supporting people living with motor neurone disease and their families.

WHERE: South Hagley Park

WHEN: Sunday 18 February, from 10:00am

Join this community event to help raise awareness, support, and funds by taking part in Walk to Defeat MND – Christchurch on 18 February 2024 at South Hagley Park.

A family friendly, accessible 2km walk loop. Dogs are welcome to join the walk on a leash. Register in advance by visiting www.mndwalk.org.nz.

Every week three people will receive a diagnosis of motor neurone disease (MND) in New Zealand, a rapidly progressing disease that leaves you locked in a failing body. There is currently no effective therapy or cure for the disease.

Often striking active Kiwis in midlife, the muscle wasting disease moves quickly, progressively robbing people of their movement, speech, and ability to breathe.

Kate, who is helping organising this year’s Walk to Defeat MND event in Christchurch, says: “Having a family member with MND, particularly when they are geographically too far away to do anything practical and useful is hard. This has led to my family supporting our local community here in Christchurch. Being part of the team organising a local Walk to Defeat MND event is an excellent way to get involved, raise funds for support and research and make a difference for the MND community.”

Walk to Defeat MND events provide an opportunity for people impacted by MND to come together, raise awareness, honour those living with MND, and commemorate loved ones lost to the disease.

Funds raised help Motor Neurone Disease NZ to continue supporting people with MND, their carers, families, whānau, and health professionals through support, education, advocacy, and research.

This support is provided free of charge from first diagnosis until end-of-life, with a focus on making time count for those affected. The charity receives no government funding to provide these services.

We invite you to dress up in blue and walk alongside friends and whānau. You’ll join thousands of people across Aotearoa walking in solidarity to defeat MND and raise funds for support and research.

Join the walk, register or donate online now: www.mndwalk.org.nz.

