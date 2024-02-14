Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Smoke Advisory For Fire Near Kerikeri

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 11:47 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency crews are responding to a building fire at a tyre centre on State Highway 10 near Kerikeri in Northland.

The fire was reported at 10.37am this morning and multiple crews from the area are responding.

We ask people in the vicinity of the fire to keep windows and doors shut and ventilation systems in houses and cars turned off.

If the smoke causes respiratory problems, please ring Healthline for free advice on 0800 611116 or see your doctor if you have breathing difficulties or chest pain.

We will update this message when the fire has been extinguished and it is safe to open windows and doors again.

