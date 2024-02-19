Four Youths Surrender Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Four people were taken into custody overnight following a team effort from

Police.

Just before 2am, the driver of a stolen vehicle travelling along Roscommon

Place, Clendon fled from Police.

Counties Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Mark Chivers,

says the vehicle was not pursued and a short time later the Police Eagle

helicopter was able to provide commentary on the vehicle’s movements.

“The vehicle was allegedly travelling at high speed and at times was on the

wrong side of the road around the Manukau area.

“The driver headed into Manurewa and Police successfully spiked the vehicle

on Hill Road, where it came to a stop.

“Four youths have got out of the vehicle and surrendered to Police.”

Inspector Chivers says it was incredibly lucky no-one was injured.

“This is another example of some great Police work in holding offenders to

account while keeping our community safe.”

A 13-year-old will appear in Manukau District Youth Court today charged with

unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and failing to stop.

Two 12-year-olds and a 17-year-old were referred to Youth Aid Services.

