Four Youths Surrender Following Fleeing Driver Incident
Four people were taken into custody overnight following a
team effort from
Police.
Just before 2am, the
driver of a stolen vehicle travelling along
Roscommon
Place, Clendon fled from Police.
Counties
Manukau Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Mark
Chivers,
says the vehicle was not pursued and a short time later the Police Eagle
helicopter was able to provide commentary on the vehicle’s movements.
“The vehicle was allegedly travelling at
high speed and at times was on the
wrong side of the road around the Manukau area.
“The driver headed into
Manurewa and Police successfully spiked the vehicle
on Hill Road, where it came to a stop.
“Four youths have got out of the vehicle and surrendered to Police.”
Inspector Chivers says it was incredibly lucky no-one was injured.
“This is another example
of some great Police work in holding offenders to
account while keeping our community safe.”
A 13-year-old
will appear in Manukau District Youth Court today charged
with
unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and failing to stop.
Two 12-year-olds and a 17-year-old were referred to Youth Aid Services.