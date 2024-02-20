Artist Transforms Levin’s Information Kiosk With Vibrant Mural

Visitors approaching Levin from the north end are in for a visual treat as the Information Kiosk undergoes a stunning transformation. Renowned artist Joe McMenamin has breathed new life into the kiosk with a captivating mural, infusing it with his signature style that celebrates the rich fauna of our district.

Joe in front of his information kiosk mural

Spanning from the forest floor to the sky, McMenamin's mural showcases the diverse wildlife that is significant to Horowhenua, including the Kererū, Hōkioi, Kuaka and Huia. The white patterns adorning the top of the structure symbolise the melodious bird songs, creating a dynamic interplay between art and nature.

"When I was approached with the opportunity to work on the Information Kiosk, I was immediately drawn to the challenge it presented," said artist, Joe McMenamin. "The unique shape of the building offered a fresh canvas for my creativity, and I was eager to explore how I could merge my artistic vision with the essence of Horowhenua."

Originally donated by the Timms family in memory of Keith Davies and his contributions to Levin, the Information Kiosk has been a beloved fixture of the Recreation Reserve since 1986. Serving as a gateway to Levin, the kiosk provides valuable information about local accommodation, attractions, and dining options, welcoming visitors to explore and discover all that our district has to offer.

Mayor Bernie Wanden explains that the mural marks a milestone in an ongoing effort to enhance public spaces and foster a sense of pride and connection within our community.

"The revitalisation of the kiosk underscores our collective commitment to elevating our district's signage and enriching our surroundings."

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Joe for his creative vision in realising this endeavour”, he adds.

Better Off Funding Package

This project was made possible thanks to a grant from Horowhenua District Council’s Better Off Funding.

In July 2021 Central Government announced a comprehensive Three Waters support package, with an initial tranche of $500M made available for councils to apply to. Local Government could use this funding to invest in community wellbeing initiatives that would contribute to their communities and enhance the environment.

In December 2022, Council were notified that their Better Off Funding Application of $4.99M was successful, and a funding agreement was signed in early 2023 for eleven Council projects that fit the criteria.

