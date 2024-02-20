Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Artist Transforms Levin’s Information Kiosk With Vibrant Mural

Tuesday, 20 February 2024, 12:45 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Visitors approaching Levin from the north end are in for a visual treat as the Information Kiosk undergoes a stunning transformation. Renowned artist Joe McMenamin has breathed new life into the kiosk with a captivating mural, infusing it with his signature style that celebrates the rich fauna of our district.

Joe in front of his information kiosk mural

Spanning from the forest floor to the sky, McMenamin's mural showcases the diverse wildlife that is significant to Horowhenua, including the Kererū, Hōkioi, Kuaka and Huia. The white patterns adorning the top of the structure symbolise the melodious bird songs, creating a dynamic interplay between art and nature.

"When I was approached with the opportunity to work on the Information Kiosk, I was immediately drawn to the challenge it presented," said artist, Joe McMenamin. "The unique shape of the building offered a fresh canvas for my creativity, and I was eager to explore how I could merge my artistic vision with the essence of Horowhenua."

Originally donated by the Timms family in memory of Keith Davies and his contributions to Levin, the Information Kiosk has been a beloved fixture of the Recreation Reserve since 1986. Serving as a gateway to Levin, the kiosk provides valuable information about local accommodation, attractions, and dining options, welcoming visitors to explore and discover all that our district has to offer.

Mayor Bernie Wanden explains that the mural marks a milestone in an ongoing effort to enhance public spaces and foster a sense of pride and connection within our community.

"The revitalisation of the kiosk underscores our collective commitment to elevating our district's signage and enriching our surroundings."

"We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Joe for his creative vision in realising this endeavour”, he adds.

Better Off Funding Package

This project was made possible thanks to a grant from Horowhenua District Council’s Better Off Funding.

In July 2021 Central Government announced a comprehensive Three Waters support package, with an initial tranche of $500M made available for councils to apply to. Local Government could use this funding to invest in community wellbeing initiatives that would contribute to their communities and enhance the environment.

In December 2022, Council were notified that their Better Off Funding Application of $4.99M was successful, and a funding agreement was signed in early 2023 for eleven Council projects that fit the criteria.

Gordon Campbell: On National Spreading Panic About The Economy


It is a political strategy as old as time. Scare the public with tales of disaster and stampede them into supporting your ideological agenda because they believe There Is No Alternative. Yet, if the NZ economy truly is as “fragile” as PM Christopher Luxon says it is... Then how come New Zealand has enjoyed a double AA+ credit rating from the international rating agencies for so long? If we have truly been in the thrall of incompetent tax, spend and borrow extremists for the past six years, how come our net government debt burden is only in the middling average of OECD countries, and how come our government debt-to-GDP ratio – however you measure it – is less than half the average for the Asia-Pacific region?..
More


 
 


Labour: Grant Robertson To Retire From Parliament
Labour List MP and former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Grant Robertson will retire from Parliament next month, and later in the year take up the position of Vice Chancellor of the University of Otago... More

Government: Budget Will Be Delivered On 30 May

Plans to deliver tax relief to hard-working New Zealanders, rebuild business confidence, and restore the Crown’s finances to order will be unveiled on 30 May, says Nicola Willis... More

Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

