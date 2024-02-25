Serious Crash, State Highway 10, Kerikeri - Northland

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash on State Highway 10, near Cottle Hill Drive, Kerikeri, Far North District.

The crash was reported around 12.15pm.

While emergency services attend the scene, diversions are on Wiroa Road and Te Ahu Ahu Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

More information will be provided when available.

