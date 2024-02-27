Wellington District Moves To Prohibited Fire Season

The Wellington District moves to a prohibited fire season from 8am Wednesday 28 February until further notice.

The Hutt Valley, Wellington, Porirua, and Kapiti Coast zones will all be placed into a prohibited fire season, which means no outdoor fires are allowed. The Wairarapa has been in a prohibited fire season since late January.

Declaring the fire season change, Community Risk Manager Phil Soal says the forecast is for continued dry, hot, and windy weather.

"Recent weather has caused grass, gorse, scrub, and pine to dry out across the region. This means wildfires will be more difficult to control and extinguish.

"While we have seen rain in the region over the past few days, it unfortunately hasn’t been enough to alleviate the fire danger.

"It is important people remain vigilant and understand the fire danger risks. I encourage people to go to checkitsalright.nz for fire safety advice."

