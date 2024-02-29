Man missing in Tararua Ranges found

The man in his 70’s reported missing in the Tararua Ranges since Monday has been found.

He was located alive just before 7pm by family members participating in the search around Ohau Gorge.

His family remained with him while support was organised to airlift him out of the area, evacuating him around 8:30pm to Palmerston North Hospital.

“We are so pleased to be able to share this news. Obviously, he has been through quite an ordeal after spending close to three days in the Ranges, but the community rallied together determined for him to return home, and he will,” says Inspector Ashley Gurney.

“We have had Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR trackers and search dogs on the ground, and Amateur Radio Communications (ARERC) providing communications support – plus support from the Royal New Zealand Airforce NH90 helicopter, Amalgamated Helicopters in the air and the Rapid Relief Team.

In addition to these volunteers, a number of friends and family joined the search yesterday.

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone involved, and over the past few days, for giving up your time and providing your expertise to our efforts.”

The man is receiving medical care and remains in the company of his loved ones.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

