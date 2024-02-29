Local Artists Sought For Kapiti Coast Art Trail 2024

It’s that time again! We’re looking for local artists who would like to be part of our iconic Kapiti Coast Art Trail in 2024, held over the first two weekends in November.

Kapiti Coast District Council acting customer and community group manager Sonja Williams says the Art Trail is one of the biggest community events on the Council’s annual event calendar.

“The Art Trail shows off the incredibly diverse talent and rich cultural life of our district, but it also generates a lot of economic activity. Last year, visitors spent about $750,000 on art alone during the Trail. That’s a huge boost for our local artists and doesn’t include all the extras spent on food and drinks, accommodation, or other shopping,” Ms Williams said.

“We run both visitor and artist surveys each year to check out how it went and how we can improve. In our latest visitor survey, we again heard that people love our Art Trail. Satisfaction rates were sky high.

“We also continue to rate very highly with our artists, especially in terms of organisation, helpfulness, and support. The feedback we get is always taken on board to help us do better year on year.

“We also learn more each year about what works best and gives most value in terms of promotion and where people go for information about the Trail,” Ms Williams said.

Artists can choose to open up their own studio to the public or join up with others in informal or permanent shared spaces or galleries, so there are lots of options, especially for newbies wanting to dip their toes into the Art Trail scene, Ms Williams said.

“Many of our artists are open all year or run classes and workshops so the Art Trail is great for showcasing what they do and promoting their year-round offerings.”

Apply, express your interest, or contact the Kapiti Coast Art Trail crew for more information and some encouragement to join our fabulous annual arty event.

Artist applications are open until Sunday 31 March.

Find out more and apply at KapitiCoastArtTrail.co.nz

