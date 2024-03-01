Rock Scaling Next Week Lewis Pass And Later In March Arthur’s Pass

Drivers on the Lewis Pass (SH7) route between the West Coast/ Nelson and Canterbury need to build in extra time to their journeys next week.

Rock scaling (removal of loose rocks) between Waipara and Boyle River will cause 30-minute delays Tuesday to Friday, 5 to 8 March, 7 am to 6 pm.

A week later, there will be rock scaling on the Arthur’s Pass route, SH73, between Greymouth/Kumara and Christchurch. This work between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass will run from Monday to Monday, 18 – 25 March, 7 am to 6 pm with up to 30-minute delays.

NZTA thanks all drivers and road users on these key mountain highways for their patience while this work is completed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nztasouthisland/

Facebook Nelson, Tasman & Marlborough: https://www.facebook.com/nztantm

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

