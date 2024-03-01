Rock Scaling Next Week Lewis Pass And Later In March Arthur’s Pass
Drivers on the Lewis Pass (SH7) route between the West Coast/ Nelson and Canterbury need to build in extra time to their journeys next week.
Rock scaling (removal of loose rocks) between Waipara and Boyle River will cause 30-minute delays Tuesday to Friday, 5 to 8 March, 7 am to 6 pm.
A week later, there will be rock scaling on the Arthur’s Pass route, SH73, between Greymouth/Kumara and Christchurch. This work between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass will run from Monday to Monday, 18 – 25 March, 7 am to 6 pm with up to 30-minute delays.
NZTA thanks all drivers and road users on these key mountain highways for their patience while this work is completed.
Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey.
