Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Regional News Service Launches In Te Tai Tokerau

Monday, 4 March 2024, 3:58 pm
Press Release: Ngati Hine FM Tautoko FM and Te Hiku Media

Members of te kūkupa include, from back left: Hemi Baker, Gideon Porter, Lahni Wharerau, Cassidy Makiha, Amber Smith. Front, from left: Raewynne Rice, Erana Fenton, Ani Makiha and Ngareta Tuiloma.

Ngāti Hine FM in collaboration with Tautoko FM and Te Hiku Media are excited and extremely proud to launch its new regional news service, te kūkupa, in Te Tai Tokerau today.

te kūkupa is a comprehensive news service promoting te reo o Te Tai Tokerau and delivered across the three Northland Māori radio and online streaming networks, including iwi media partner social media platforms.

Ngāti Hine FM station manager, Erana Fenton (Ngāti Whatua, Ngapuhi, Te Rarawa, Te Aupouri) anticipates that the partnership will deliver the most robust news service ever seen in the region.

Erana says there has long been a need for a strong and balanced Māori perspective in media throughout Aotearoa, but too often that has been lacking or ignored.

The media collaboration is called 'te kūkupa' a name gifted to the project by Tautoko FM's Cyril Chapman. The kūkupa is a taonga renowned as a messenger and is also known as the kererū, kuku or wood pigeon.

“Like the kūkupa and the noisy beat of its wings, our collaboration aims to deliver a distinctive sound by uniting the strengths, voices and unique perspectives of Ngāti Hine FM, Tautoko FM and Te Hiku Media to create a news service that resonates with the heartbeat of our Te Tai Tokerau communities – from the Brynderwyns and pockets of Kaipara right through to Hokianga and Muriwhenua,” says Erana.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“The physical and community footprint we cover is huge, so I am confident we will grow an even more loyal following and have a significant impact in telling the stories of our people.

“Our aim is to search every corner of Te Tai Tokerau for stories that matter and believe te kūkupa will become a symbol of excellence in regional news coverage, embodying the shared vision and commitment of Ngāti Hine FM, Tautoko FM and Te Hiku Media.”

Erana believes the collaboration will redefine the landscape of media in Te Tai Tokerau.

"We know news is about storytelling. That means telling the stories of our whānau, hapū and hāpori within the maara of Te Tai Tokerau and providing a platform for those voices that hve largely gone unheard and this is essential to building strong, informed, and even more connected hāpori."

Erana says the regional news team, led by Editor, Gideon Porter (Ngāpuhi, Te Rarawa) are committed to high-quality, authentic, impartial, unpretentious journalism and responsible reporting but with a Te Tai Tokerau twist.

"Te kūkupa is a mokopuna platform, influenced by the enduring legacies of Māori news trailblazers such as Te Kārere, Mana Māori Media, Ruia Mai and Waatea.

“Our view is that te kūkupa is here to foster and promote news that is positive for ngā tangata whenua o Te Tai Tokerau.

“We have well-established relationships within our various hāpori – whānau, marae, kura, pākihi and rūnanga included. To enhance those connections, we have chosen distribution platforms that our audiences engage on, and our aim is to be a source of information and a catalyst for positive change.

“By informing our people about important issues, we hope to ignite conversations and debates leading to meaningful action while shaping the way the wider hāpori digest news content and stay connected, engaged and informed about te ao Māori,” says Erana.

“We will be providing regular updates to our audiences as we launch new content and are also on the lookout for local talent to be part of our regional media internships. And we are thankful for the collaboration of E-Tangata and NZME via The Northern Advocate and Huaki.”

Combined, those entities have a reach of over 150,000 followers on Instagram and Facebook, with strong broadcast footprints covering Te Tai Tokerau and Tāmaki Makaurau, which will strengthen the impact of the new Te Tai Tokerau regional news service.

te kūkupa is a regional news service funded by Te Māngai Pāho.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Ngati Hine FM Tautoko FM and Te Hiku Media on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In Anti-gang Laws


Google “Christopher Luxon“ and “mojo” and you get nearly 60,000 matching responses. Over the past 18 months – here and here and again, here – Luxon has claimed that New Zealanders have either lost their mojo and/or are in the process of re-finding it. With mojo in hand, New Zealanders will once more become a nation of over-achievers, blessed with the feisty Kiwi can-do spirit of yore.

But here’s the thing. According to Luxon, we’re naturally bold, inventive and self-reliant. Yet according to him, we’re also “wet, whiny and inward-looking”...
More


 
 


ACT: New Zealand Dodges Dopey Experiment In Prohibition
“Labour’s attempted crackdown on smokers would have delivered criminal groups a near-monopoly over the cigarette trade,” says ACT Health spokesman Todd Stephenson... More


Government: Backs Police To Crackdown On Gangs
The coalition Government is restoring law and order by providing police new tools to crack down on criminal gangs, says Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith and Police Minister Mark Mitchell. “Over the last five years gangs have recruited more than 3000 members, a 51 per cent increase... More


Government: Humanitarian Support For Gaza & West Bank

Winston Peters has announced NZ is providing a further $5M to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling," he said... More


Government: New High Court Judge Appointed

Judith Collins has announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English Literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 