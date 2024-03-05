Renters Reality Survey: Empowering Tenant Voices

In Palmerston North, half of the population is renting, but lives in only a third of the homes (Census data 2006, 2013, 2018). However, their voices can be buried by threats of rent increases or evictions. This leaves property owners as the dominant voice in policy discussions as silence and acceptance can be the way to retain a home. However, renter voices are important in local and central government decisions as they are the people who are living in our towns and cities.

In the last ten years in Palmerston North, average rents have increased by 92% to an average of $550 a week (Tenancy Services Bond data), whereas average incomes have only gone up by 26% (Household Labour Force Survey). These numbers have continued to worsen. This year alone, we have had multiple reports of pensioners who have their rent exceed their pension, another tenant who after rent and bills had $2 a week to spend on food, and the biggest rent increase of $170 per week. Alongside, we still hear cases involving failures to meet the Healthy Homes Standards, unlawful claims on bonds, and excessive cost claims at the end of a tenancy. So, there are renters who are paying more than half their income for homes that are not safe, warm, or dry.

We at the Manawatū Tenants’ Union have made the Rental Reality Survey, inspired by the Mood of the Workforce survey, to gauge the mood of renters and their most pressing issues related to housing. We want to hear from all renters – boarders, flatmates, and tenants. We will use this information to inform a renter-focused campaign for this year to improve rights and access to housing.

Survey link http://tinyurl.com/rentalreality, or come see us when we are out and about with surveys on hand.

