Dunedin City Council’s 17.4% Rates Hike Unacceptable

Responding to Dunedin City Council’s proposal to hike
rates by 17.4% for the 2024/25 financial year, Taxpayers’
Union spokesman, Alex Murphy, said:
“The false
argument that time and again gets thrown out by councils is
that these monstrous rate hikes are the only way to combat
debt – but that is simply rubbish.
“According
to our 2023 Ratepayers Report, the Dunedin City Council
Group employs a whopping 1673 full-time staff, 372 of which
earn over $100,000 a year and employs 20 staff just for
communications and marketing.
“As is the same with
many other councils across New Zealand, Dunedin City Council
has got a spending problem – not a funding problem. If the
Council wants to address its debt monster, it should tackle
the bloated back-office rather than once again forcing
ratepayers to front
up.”
