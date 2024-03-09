Fatal water-related incident, Omaha

Police can confirm that a person has died, following a water-related incident at Omaha this afternoon.

Shortly before 3pm Police received a report of a person needing assistance in the water off the north end of Omaha Beach.

Emergency services responded to Ida Way, Omaha where the person had been brought into the shore by Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Attempts were made to resuscitate the person but sadly they could not be resuscitated.

Police and victim support are helping the family through this difficult time and we extend our condolences to all affected. The incident will be referred to the Coroner.

