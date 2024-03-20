Three Youths Arrested Following Fleeing Driver Incident

Police brought a fleeing driver incident to a standstill in Manurewa on Tuesday evening with three youths taken into custody.

Inspector Adam Pyne, Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, says around 4.20pm Police responded to reports of a group of males allegedly breaking into parked vehicles with a crowbar on Beltany Drive in Flat Bush.

“A member of the public disturbed the group in the act and alerted Police to the offending.

“The group left the area in what is believed to be a stolen vehicle and Police, including Eagle, responded to the area,” Inspector Pyne says.

“The vehicle was observed travelling on Redoubt Road where it was spiked by Police.”

The vehicle continued travelling through Manurewa for a short time before eventually coming to a stop.

Inspector Pyne says the group abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

“Two of the passengers were taken into custody without incident, while the driver attempted to continue to evade Police.

“Eagle kept a close eye on him, who guided Police to his location, where he was also arrested.”

The three arrested, aged between 12 and 13, have been referred to Youth Aid.

Enquiries are ongoing to locate two others believed to be involved.

Inspector Pyne says the quick reporting of the incident allowed Police to respond in a timely manner.

“We continue to encourage anyone who sees something of concern to contact Police immediately on 111.

“To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact us via our 105 service.”

