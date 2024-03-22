Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Surface Light Rail Urges Aucklanders To Advocate For A Surface Light Rail Network In Auckland's Draft Long Term Plan

Friday, 22 March 2024, 5:15 pm
Press Release: Surface Light Rail

After recent comments by Auckland Transports CEO Dean Kimpton, Surface Light Rail (SLR) is rallying Aucklanders to participate in the submission process for Auckland Council's Draft Long Term Plan, emphasising the importance of fostering the development of a surface light rail network in the city.

In an interview with the NZ Herald, Kimpton, when commenting on the future of light rail in Auckland after the cancellation of the Auckland Light Rail project, stated that “The old project was in between heavy and light rail and if we can keep it as surface rail, then that is quite acceptable for Auckland and its transport options…”

The concept of surface light rail in Auckland is also something that the Mayor of Auckland Wayne Brown personally supports. In September of last year, when talking about his visits to successful surface light rail lines in Sydney, Australia, and Angers, a city in France with a population of 300,000, he commented that if it can work in both of them “What possible reason is there it wouldn’t work here.”

SLR is actively seeking Auckland Council's commitment to invest in the establishment of a surface light rail network, envisioning a transformative transportation solution for the city, giving Aucklanders the transport options they deserve to travel around their city free of congestion.

In the next seven years, SLR aims to witness the realisation of a surface light rail line, delivered and funded through a city deal, connecting the City Centre to Mt Roskill, with plans underway to extend the line to Onehunga and Māngere. This initial phase will lay the groundwork for future expansions, including routes along key transport corridors like the North-Western and Northern corridors.

To highlight the importance of prioritising surface light rail in a future "Auckland Deal" between central government and Auckland Council, SLR refers to last decade of work, reflected most recently in Auckland Transports Auckland Rapid Transit Pathway 2023 report, that show this mode of transportation is key to addressing Auckland's burgeoning congestion issues. Without solutions like surface light rail, congestion will continue to cost Aucklanders over $1 billion per year.

SLR underscores the importance of public engagement in shaping the city's transportation landscape and urges Aucklanders to make submissions to the Draft Long Term Plan. For SLR, this submission process is an important opportunity to show the Mayor and Auckland Council that surface light rail is supported in Auckland. To facilitate this process, SLR has compiled a Submission Guide, providing insights on advocating for the integration of surface light rail as a solution to Auckland's increasing congestion problems.

"Making a submission is one of the most impactful ways to ensure your voice is heard in shaping Auckland's future," said a spokesperson from SLR. "We encourage all Aucklanders to participate and advocate for the advancement of surface light rail as a vital component of our city's transportation infrastructure."

For more information on how to make a submission and to access the Submission Guide, visit SLR's website at

https://www.surfacelightrail.org/long-term-plan-submission-guide

