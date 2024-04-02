Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Disrupt Group’s Plans, Seven Youths Arrested

Tuesday, 2 April 2024, 2:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A group of youths have had their long weekend plans foiled after Police caught up with them on Monday morning.

Auckland City Central Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Dave Christoffersen, says Police responded to reports of three males allegedly breaking into a liquor store in Wynyard Quarter around 7.50am.

“It’s understood the group of three have broken into the North Wharf premises before taking a number of items and running from the area.

“The group have then been seen to be meeting with a further four youths, with the stolen goods, a short distance away.”

Moments later, Police located some of those believed to be involved at the Jellicoe Street bus stop, while the others were located hiding in a container nearby.

“Seven people, aged between 13 and 18, were arrested,” Inspector Christoffersen says.

“Six of the group have been referred to Youth Aid in relation to this incident.

“It was later established that the 18-year-old did not have any direct involvement in the offending.”

All of the stolen alcohol has since been recovered and returned to the business.

Inspector Christoffersen says Police would like to acknowledge the members of the public who reported the initial burglary to Police, allowing us to quickly respond.

“It takes everyone working together to keep our communities safe, and I encourage everyone who sees something suspicious taking place to report it to us as soon as possible.”

If an incident is happening now, please call Police on 111.

To report an incident after it has occurred, you can contact Police via 105.

