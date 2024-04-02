Update: Operation Middlepark, Investigation Continues

Investigators are making steady progress with enquiries and have now spoken to most of those who were at the party on Lytton Road, Gisborne on 23 March.

Police have also received some footage filmed during the party and analysis is ongoing to establish its relevance to the investigation

A team of investigators are continuing with the investigation this week and Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in the area.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was at the party on Saturday 23 March, or anyone who has photos or video of the party or altercation.

If you have videos or photos, you can upload them via our dedicated online portal: https://middle-park.nc3.govt.nz/

Other information can be provided via 105, either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240324/0768.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

