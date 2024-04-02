Guardians Of Aquatic Life Society Launches Petition For Mandatory UPS In Aquariums To Safeguard Aquatic Life

The Guardians of Aquatic Life Society (GALS), a dedicated group of aquarists advocating for the welfare and protection of aquatic life, today announced the launch of a landmark petition. This initiative calls for the mandatory use of Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) in aquariums, a critical step towards ensuring the safety and wellbeing of aquatic creatures in home and commercial aquariums.

Recent events and the growing awareness of the fragility of our aquatic ecosystems have highlighted the need for better safety measures in aquarium keeping. Power outages, which can occur unexpectedly due to natural disasters or grid failures, pose a serious threat to aquatic life by disrupting vital functions such as filtration, heating, and aeration. The consequences can be devastating, leading to the loss of life and the disruption of delicate ecosystems.

GALS' petition, titled "Mandatory UPS for Aquariums: A Call for Aquatic Safety," aims to create a mandatory standard for aquarium owners to equip their tanks with UPS systems. These systems play a critical role in maintaining life-supporting functions during power outages, offering a stable and safe environment for all aquatic inhabitants.

'As responsible guardians of aquatic life, it's our duty to provide the safest environment possible for our aquatic friends. Implementing UPS systems in aquariums is a simple yet effective way to protect these vulnerable creatures from unforeseen power outages. We urge aquarium owners and animal welfare advocates to support this cause for the betterment of aquatic life care,' said Karen Fisher, Aquatic Advocate at GALS.

GALS believes that this initiative will not only enhance the standard of care for aquatic life but also promote awareness and responsibility among aquarium enthusiasts and the general public. The society invites all individuals who care about animal welfare and sustainable aquatic practices to sign the petition and join their cause.

The petition is available for signing at Change.org, GALS encourages sharing the petition widely to gather support for this important cause.

About Guardians of Aquatic Life Society (GALS): GALS is a non-profit organisation comprising aquarists and environmental advocates dedicated to the welfare and protection of aquatic life in home and commercial aquariums. Our mission is to promote responsible aquarium keeping and the implementation of safety measures to ensure the wellbeing of aquatic creatures.

