Road Closure: SH16 Helensville To Kaukapakapa

Due to a truck and trailer crash earlier this morning, a short-term closure is now in place on SH16 between Helensville and Kaukapakapa to complete vehicle recovery.

Traffic management is in place on SH16 south of Abel Road.

It is expected this closure will be in place for approximately two hours.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is asking motorists to please follow instructions from traffic management crews and expect delays.

