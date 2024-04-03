Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
TRAFFIC BULLETIN: T2 Lane Closure On SH16 Te Atatū Eastbound Onramp

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 5:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists of an upcoming temporary closure of the T2 transit lane on the State Highway 16 (SH16) eastbound (citybound) onramp at Te Atatū.

The T2 lane will be closed from Monday 15 April to Sunday 28 April. There will still be two general traffic lanes in operation during peak times, and one during the off-peak. Traffic management will be in place and any motorists wanting to make a right-hand turn from Te Atatū Road onto the onramp will be diverted.

Electronic signage will be in place to notify motorists of the temporary closure. These works have been planned to coincide with the school holiday period to take advantage of reduced traffic flows and minimise the impact on local residents.

The closure of the T2 lane is to support the construction of an additional lane on the on-ramp which will function as a bus-only and emergency lane.

Once complete, the new bus-only lane will operate between 6.30am – 9.30am Monday to Friday, to provide faster and more reliable bus journey times. Then at all times (24/7), the lane can be used as an emergency stopping area, providing a safe place drivers can pull into if their vehicle gets into trouble while keeping traffic flowing smoothly.

More information about this project is available on our website.

NZTA thanks drivers for their patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

