Update: Operation Middlepark

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange:

Police continue to review all information gathered in relation to the party on Lytton Road, Gisborne on 23 March.

A number of exhibits have been sent to ESR for analysis, including a knife which was recovered from the scene.

The three injured men have now been discharged from hospital.

Police are continuing to review the charges laid against the two arrested men.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who was at the party on Saturday 23 March, or anyone who has photos or video of the party or altercation.

If you have videos or photos, you can upload them via our dedicated online portal: https://middle-park.nc3.govt.nz/(link is external) [1]

Other information can be provided via 105, either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz(link is external) [2], clicking “Update Report”.

Please reference the file number 240324/0768.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

