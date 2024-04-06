Metlink On Demand Trial Extended To The End Of 2024

Good news for Tawa and Porirua public transport users: the Metlink On Demand trial has been extended to the end of the year.

Metlink On Demand is an app-based service introduced to Tawa in May 2022, and extended to the Porirua CBD in June 2023. Passengers can order rides from small buses operating without set routes between around 600 flexible pick up and drop off locations or ‘virtual stops’.

Greater Wellington Transport Committee chair Thomas Nash says the regional council’s public transport wing knows the service is well-used and loved by locals.

“Metlink On Demand was born out of our commitment to connecting more passengers with public transport,” Cr Nash says.

“We knew the Tawa hills and central Porirua were underserviced areas and that Metlink On Demand could help fill this gap.

“On Demand won’t work everywhere, but it’s brilliant that we’re able to meet passengers at or near their door and connect them to the wider bus and rail networks in an accessible and affordable way.

“Feedback tells us Metlink On Demand works particularly well for older passengers, whānau and school groups who appreciate its flexibility.”

The trial, which is operated by Metlink with support from Mana/Newlands Coach Services, is being extended at a cost of about $750,000.

“The extension will give us time to seek funding from the National Land Transport Fund to support the potential continuation of the service, and also gives us 12 months of data from the expansion to central Porirua."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Metlink On Demand app, powered by software from Via, connects customers to a wheelchair accessible,14-seater bus. A fixed fare of $2.50 is paid through the app, making it a similar experience to using popular rideshare apps at a fraction of the price.

“Public transport needs to be for everyone. We see the On Demand service as a valuable addition to the Metlink network, and as patronage grows the benefits span beyond just travelling from a to b – it's helping us build a modern, sustainable network that meets the needs of its passengers,” Cr Nash adds.

Passengers can download the Metlink On Demand app for free from their mobile device’s app store, or by visiting metlink.org.nz/ondemand.

© Scoop Media

