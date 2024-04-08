West Coast And Fiordland Weather – Know The Forecast And Plan Ahead

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is urging motorists to plan ahead and check the latest conditions before driving on the West Coast, with significant heavy rain forecast from 9am Tuesday morning until Thursday evening. Further warnings are in place for Fiordland.

Early forecast rainfall totals in the region are significant, and may impact parts of the state highway network, including the possibility of surface flooding and debris on road surfaces.

NZTA is monitoring the conditions closely, receiving regular updates from MetService and working closely with local authorities. Given the severity of the forecast weather, state highway closures are possible, but crews remain ready to respond.

We encourage people to keep a close eye on the weather forecast and road conditions before starting any journeys throughout the region.

Please check our on-line Journey Planner at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz(external link) for the latest up to date road conditions, including any delays or road closures.

The latest information on weather warnings and watches can be found at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home(external link)

