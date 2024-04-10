Lane 1 Closed On SH1 Northbound Between Ellerslie And Greenlane

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that due to a fractured manhole on lane 1 of State Highway 1 northbound between Ellerslie and Greenlane, a section of the lane is currently closed.

The lane will remain closed until a crew can repair the entire manhole frame from 1pm today. This is expected to take approximately 5 hours (including curing time). We estimate the lane will re-open at approximately 6pm.

We understand that this work will take place over peak travel time and we apologise for any inconvenience, however this is critical work to ensure the state highway remains safe and fit for purpose.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while this important work is completed.

