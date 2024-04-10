Scam Alert: Police Advise Public To Be Aware Of Phone Scam Posing As Officers

Be aware, pesky phone scammers’ latest move may be posing as Police officers seeking your financial details.

New Zealand Police are aware of reports emerging this month where Kiwis have been contacted on the phone by someone claiming to be an officer.

The officer will claim to be from a particular department, tell you that you have been a victim of fraud or scam, and begin to try and obtain further financial information from you.

This is a scam.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton, from Auckland City’s Financial Crime Unit, says there have been at least a dozen reports made to Police, and these scam calls are largely being made to landlines.

“While Police do not have accurate numbers of how many of these scam calls have been received, it is important that the public are aware,” he says.

“Police will make some enquiries into these calls, but our experience has shown that often phone-based scammers will be operating from overseas.

“We appreciate the vigilance of those who have contact Police so far, as this will help us to make others in the community aware.”

Unfortunately, scams can take many different forms and target victims on different platforms, Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton says.

“Scammers are opportunistic and thrive off your trust and good-will.

“If you receive a call of this nature, do not hand over any personal details.”

New Zealand Police will never contact people seeking their banking details, card numbers, pin numbers or passwords.

There are instances where legitimate Police officers will contact you as part of their duties.

Police ask that the public remain vigilant.

Remember:

Police will never ask for details about your bank cards, pin numbers or passwords over the phone. Trust your instincts. If something doesn't feel right, or is too good to be true, it probably is. If you are uncertain, ask for the officer’s details. Hang up, contact 105 and request the officer to contact you. Police aren’t in the business of offering prize money. If you are in the unfortunate position of being a victim of a scam, please report the matter to Police.

Take the chance to upskill yourself on scam awareness, check for further information on the NetSafe website: https://netsafe.org.nz/

Email scam:

Police are also aware of an email scam that has re-emerged, that claims to be authorities from Police and other justice sector partners.

This scam has been subject of previous advisories. We continue to advise people to be extremely cautious when receiving unsolicited emails.

Do not reply an the email of this nature under any circumstances.

