Police Provide Toolkit You Need For Keeping Your Possessions Safe

Police want to throw a spanner into the works of opportunist thieves’ plans – but we need your help.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manger, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says Police in the area are receiving several reports of thefts targeting vehicles belonging to tradespersons.

“Unfortunately, while Police receive no shortage of reports relating to car thefts and stolen property, there have been a number in recent weeks, which have us particularly concerned.

“In the last four weeks, we have received 17 reports where predominantly vans or vehicles belonging to tradesmen and tradeswomen appeared to have been targeted.

“Sadly, their tools are often also taken during these incidents.”

While a number of enquiries are underway into these reported incidents, Senior Sergeant Small says Police are urging the public to be cautious with what is left in their vehicles.

“Police will investigate every report made to us and follow lines of enquiry where possible, but we ask that crime prevention starts with you.

“It’s devastating to those who are having what are often expensive and high-quality tools taken from their vehicles, especially those who are just starting out in the industry.”

Our advice to those with a good haul of tools is to ensure you take them with you in the evenings.

“Please don’t leave them in the back of your vehicle where they are visible to those passing by who think they can give it a go,” he says.

Additionally, Police suggest tool owners consider the following advice:

• Engrave your tools with your driver licence number. That way, if we find your tools, there’s a better chance of us getting them back to you • Keep a record of the serial numbers • If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police • If you can’t take your tools home with you, lock them up in a shed on site • For construction companies that own tools, we would support the engraving of company names and phone numbers onto the goods • Second hand dealers and the public should be wary of tools being offered to them at a price that’s too good to be true.

We continue to ask anyone that sees suspicious activity around vehicles to call Police immediately on 111 if it happening now.

To report incidents of theft after they have occurred, you can contact us via our 105 service.

