Third Person Charged For Murder Of Damon O'Rourke

Friday, 12 April 2024, 2:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A third man has been charged for the murder of Damon O’Rourke in Palmerston North earlier this year.

Emergency services were called to a Coromandel Court address shortly before 7.30pm on Saturday 20 January, following reports of a man having been shot.

Damon, 35, was taken to hospital, where he died a short time later from his injuries.

Yesterday, a murder charge was entered for a 35-year-old man who is due to reappear in the Palmerston North District Court on that, and other unrelated charges, on Tuesday 16 April.

Police would like to extend our thanks to members of the public who provided information to assist in our investigation.

“Holding to account all responsible for Damon’s murder has been the focus for our investigative team, and we hope this brings some relief to his family,” Detective Inspector Sheridan says.

As the matter is before the courts, Police are unable to comment further at this time.

