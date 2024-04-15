Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Driver’s Screw Up Leads To One Of Two Arrests In Manurewa

Monday, 15 April 2024, 1:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

There was no day of rest for Police staff yesterday following two vehicle-related incidents within 30 minutes of one another in Manurewa.

Counties Manukau Central Area Commander, Inspector Adam Pyne, says Police were made aware of a stolen vehicle travelling through the area at about 8.55am.

“The vehicle was a loan car from a mechanics that had allegedly not been returned.

“Upon further investigation it appears the offender had re-registered it,” Inspector Pyne says.

“A Police unit has spotted the car being driven along Porchester Road and signalled for the driver to stop.

“The driver has pulled over and claimed he was unaware the vehicle had been stolen – despite having to start the car with a screwdriver.”

Enquiries remain ongoing.

Inspector Pyne says Police were then alerted to another stolen vehicle travelling through Manurewa, just 20 minutes later, at about 9.15am.

“Police have then located the vehicle on Mcannalley Street where a man was quickly taken into custody.

“These two incidents are yet another example of some great Police work in holding offenders to account.”

A 32-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court tomorrow charged with unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

