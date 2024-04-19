Majestic Princess Taking The Piss As Hard Working Kiwis Struggle To Pay The Bills, Says Climate Liberation Aotearoa

On 19 April at 8:30 AM, Supporters of Climate Liberation Aotearoa will be at Princes Wharf ensuring that passengers from the Majestic Princess cannot turn a blind eye to the damage that cruise ships are doing to our environment. They will hold banners, which read: “You Cruise - We Lose” and share information about the cruise ship industry using a megaphone and by handing out leaflets.

“This will be our fifth action in twelve days, on April 7 we met passengers from The Ovation of the Seas in Ōtepoti Dunedin, on the 8th, we met them in Ōtautahi Christchurch, and on the 9th and 15th we met passengers in Pōneke Wellington. Today marks the end of the cruise ship season as we farewell the Majestic Princess from our shores.” Says spokesperson James Cockle.

“However this is just the beginning, we will continue to lobby local and national governments to include international shipping and aviation in our emissions reduction plans, end cruise ship subsidies, and ban them from sensitive natural areas like Fiordland. We will also escalate these actions and disrupt the cruise ship industry until these giant international companies take responsibility for the environmental impact of their actions.

“Mega ships like the Majestic Princess make an absolute mockery of all the small things individuals are doing to reduce emissions. When struggling kiwis fill the car to get to work, pick up the kids or buy our groceries, we are paying at the pump for the CO2 emissions embedded in the petrol. Meanwhile the Majestic Princess emits approximately 10,000 tonnes of CO2 on this nine day cruise from Sydney to Auckland yet they pay nothing because their emissions are not counted in our emissions budgets or reduction plans. So while we struggle to pay for the essentials like food, rent, and power bills, they get a free ride to the tune of around $500,000 for what?!? - A luxury holiday!” Said Cockle.

