Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Statement From Ray Chung, Mayoral Candidate And Wellington City Councillor

Thursday, 16 May 2024, 3:44 pm
Press Release: Councillor Ray Chung

Statement from Mayoral Candidate and Wellington City Councillor Ray Chung:

“I recently stated that Wellington City is in the worst shape it’s ever been – economically, socially, and culturally. The recent furore over the Inflection Point New Zealand event being held at the council-owned Tākina Events Centre on Saturday illustrates my point.

“Wellington needs to be seen as a city that is open for business. The City Council should be welcoming a diverse range of events that promote a contest of ideas and robust discussion, not pulling the Iron Curtain down over the city.

“Wellington is the centre of New Zealand’s democracy and we must strive to protect that. There are important issues at stake. Freedom of speech is the basic tenet to a functioning democracy.

“I’m told that the organisers of the event are now being charged a hefty bill from Tākina for extra security because of the protest against it. How ironic: a council-owned convention centre needing extra security for an event because of a protest being advocated for and promoted by some Wellington City Councillors.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Councillor Ray Chung on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 