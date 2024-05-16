Statement From Ray Chung, Mayoral Candidate And Wellington City Councillor

Statement from Mayoral Candidate and Wellington City Councillor Ray Chung:

“I recently stated that Wellington City is in the worst shape it’s ever been – economically, socially, and culturally. The recent furore over the Inflection Point New Zealand event being held at the council-owned Tākina Events Centre on Saturday illustrates my point.

“Wellington needs to be seen as a city that is open for business. The City Council should be welcoming a diverse range of events that promote a contest of ideas and robust discussion, not pulling the Iron Curtain down over the city.

“Wellington is the centre of New Zealand’s democracy and we must strive to protect that. There are important issues at stake. Freedom of speech is the basic tenet to a functioning democracy.

“I’m told that the organisers of the event are now being charged a hefty bill from Tākina for extra security because of the protest against it. How ironic: a council-owned convention centre needing extra security for an event because of a protest being advocated for and promoted by some Wellington City Councillors.”

