Two Arrested Following Papakura Aggravated Robberies

Two youths have been arrested following two aggravated robberies at a Papakura store this week.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police responded to reports of a robbery at an address on Settlement Road this morning.

“It occurred at around 6.15am, at the same location as an earlier incident on Tuesday this week, which left a woman injured.

“This morning, Police located a vehicle believed to be linked to the group involved following the incident abandoned on Laurie Road.

“Inside the vehicle were a number of cigarette and vape products believed to have been stolen this morning,” she says.

No injuries were reported to anyone in the premises today.

Detective Inspector Bright says Police making enquiries in the area located two people believed to be involved a short time later.

“This morning’s apprehensions were assisted by calls from members of the public, which resulted in Police locating the alleged offenders at an address in Papakura.”

Both people, aged 16 and 17, have since been charged with aggravated robbery in relation to this morning’s incident.

The 17-year-old will face a second charge of aggravated robbery in relation to the incident on Tuesday morning at the same store.

They are both due to appear in the Papakura Youth Court today.

There will be a continued Police presence in the Papakura area this morning as our enquiries continue.

“We are not ruling out further arrests and charges in relation to these extremely concerning incidents,” Detective Inspector Bright says.

“We would again like to thank those members of the public who reported the initial incident on Tuesday and the one this morning.”

As this matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in further comment, however we continue to ask anyone who might have further information to assist with our enquiries to get in touch.

You can contact Police via our 105 phone service, quoting job number P058830753.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

