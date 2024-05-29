Have Your Say On Proposed Wadestown Parking Scheme And Completing The Wadestown Bike Connection

It’s time to help shape plans for a new scheme and permit system that will manage parking pressures in some parts of Wadestown, and to complete the bike connection between Wilton, Crofton Downs, Wadestown and the central city.

It is also time to have a say on parking changes for some Wadestown streets that would improve safety and access, so buses, emergency vehicles and rubbish/recycling trucks can get through.

Wadestown uphill bike lane near the shops. Photo/Supplied

The proposals are open for feedback until Monday 24 June. You can see plans, find out more about the proposals, and provide feedback at transportprojects.org.nz/wadestown

The proposals involve:

introducing a new parking scheme in parts of Wadestown to prioritise residents and short-stay visitors and discourage commuters from parking for long periods in residential streets

limiting where people can park on some streets where it’s too narrow to park safely

installing an uphill bike lane between Churchill Drive and Wadestown shops, via Blackbridge Road and Wadestown Road, to complete the Wadestown bike connection and bus improvements.

Councillor Sarah Free and Chair of Koata Hātepe, the Council’s Regulatory Processes Committee, says Pōneke must be fit for the future – and street changes like these are key to that.

“Wellingtonians have made it clear they want action on climate change and transport. These plans are important because they will connect the improvements already in place on the city side of Wadestown and on Churchill Drive to complete this route to the city.

“The new-style parking and permit schemes, like the one soon to start in Newtown and Berhampore, are important for the future of the city too,” Councillor Free says. “They can be tailored to local needs and prioritise residents in the area.”

In response to community feedback about parking in Wadestown, the Council is proposing changes to where, and how long, people can park in some residential streets in Wadestown – introducing a mix of P120 permit-exempt spaces and unrestricted parking.

Residents who live in the scheme area, and are eligible, will be able to apply and pay for a permit that will allow them to park in the P120 (permit exempt) spaces for as long as they want. The scheme would replace a small amount of existing resident parking on Grosvenor Terrace.

Councillor Free encourages residents and people who regularly come to Wadestown for work to check what’s planned and provide feedback.

“We’ve heard from people in Wadestown that parking is an issue in some areas and that it can be hard for residents to find a park near to where they live. The scheme that’s being proposed has been developed in line with our 2020 Parking Policy.

“The changes prioritise residents and provide for people who just want to park for a couple of hours. Unrestricted parking spaces will remain free but there will be fewer of them so commuters may need to park a bit further away or consider other transport options.”

Other parking changes being put forward would improve safety and access on some Wadestown streets where they are too narrow for people to park safely. New ‘No Stopping’ lines would be installed to limit where people can park so it’s easier and safer for everyone to get through. These plans have been developed alongside FENZ and would reinforce access for emergency vehicles.

The Council is also seeking feedback on a proposal for bike and bus improvements between Churchill Drive and Wadestown shops, to complete the connection between Crofton Downs, Wilton, Wadestown and the central city. This would mean:

installing an uphill bike lane on Blackbridge Road and Wadestown Road to the shops (people on bikes would continue to share the downhill lane with other traffic)

faster bus trips as buses would not have to wait behind people on bikes or cross the centre line to avoid parked cars

parking removal along the route.

Councillors will consider and make decisions on the proposals in September. If approved, the new parking scheme, no stopping lines and the safer bike route could happen in the first half of 2025.

Drop-in sessions at Wadestown Library

Wednesday 5 June, 2.30pm–4pm

Saturday 8 June, 10.15am–11.15am

It’s easy to provide feedback on the website transportprojects.org.nz/wadestown and staff will be available at drop-in sessions to assist people who would like help to do this. If preferred, FreePost feedback forms can be downloaded and printed, or requested by phoning 04 499 4444.

