Taxpayers’ Union Lays Challenge To Nicola Willis Ahead Of Budget Day

As the Minister of Finance prepares to deliver her first budget to the nation this Thursday, the Taxpayers’ Union has issued a challenge to Nicola Willis to keep her promise of delivering effective tax relief to New Zealanders.

Attached to a letter to Minister Willis was a collection of responses gathered containing how taxpayers would use an additional $49 each week. Responses included contributions towards; rent and mortgage repayments; swimming lessons for grandchildren; and paying for new reading glasses. Others included keeping up with increasing rates and insurance premiums.

In his letter to the Minister, Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Connor Molloy, wrote:

“You have made the point several times that personal income tax brackets have not been adjusted for inflation since 2010. In effect, this means the average income earner today is paying $49 more in tax every week, than they would have done had tax brackets kept pace with inflation. Anything less than $49 per week to the average Kiwi taxpayer, cannot therefore be considered tax relief, but rather a ’tax catch-up.

“In anticipation of Thursday’s budget we asked our supporters what they would do with an $49 extra in their pockets, weekly. Given the cost of living, the nature of their responses will not surprise you. They are nevertheless a timely reminder of why it is critical that you deliver on your promise of tax relief.”

