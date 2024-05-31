A New Community Space Coming To Gate Pā

A new community centre is coming to Gate Pā, and the community can proudly say they’ve played a part in the shaping of it.

Local residents, mana whenua and representatives from a number of local organisations have had direct input into the location and design of the facility, as well as identifying areas of needs and opportunities.

Caption: Artist’s impression of proposed concept (subject to change)

The proposed location of the community centre is adjacent to Anzac Park, on land that Accessible Properties is making available for the project to support the community outcomes. The centre will be a 500m2 building with natural flow and connection out to the park.

“Accessible Properties is thrilled to have collaborated with Tauranga City Council to bring the Gate Pā Community Centre to life. This project stemmed from the Gate Pā community's desire for a central hub where people can gather, learn, have fun, and connect. We eagerly anticipate seeing this vision realised,” says Tania Wilson, Accessible Properties General Manager Tauranga and Tenancy Services.

Barbara Dempsey, Tauranga City Council’s General Manager: Community Services said she’s thrilled the centre is being brought to life and is looking forward to seeing it be well-used by the close-knit community.

“Everyone will be able to use the community centre. It will provide a variety of professional services and advice, community programmes and events; multi-purpose rooms; a kitchen for food preparation; kaumatua services and a community noticeboard.”

Construction is planned to start in late 2024, with the new centre anticipated to open in late 2025.

Find out more: https://letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/gatepacentre.

