Structure Fire In Favona Auckland Extinguished

A structure fire in Favona, Auckland reported at 10.30am this morning has now been extinguished.

Assistant Commander Phil Larcombe says ten fire trucks, four ladder trucks and multiple support vehicles responded to the fire in a single storey commercial premises used for wrecking cars.

"Our crews did a fantastic job to quickly contain, control and then extinguish the fire," he says.

"Crews will remain on site dampening down hotspots for the remainder of the afternoon."

Kaka and Titi Streets had been closed but are expected to reopen shortly.

