Trio Allegedly Caught Red-handed Following Whangārei Break-in

Three youths who allegedly broke into a store to steal tools before attempting to use said tools to break into cars have had their plans cut short.

Yesterday at around 1.20pm, Police received a report of three people breaking into a commercial premises on Lower Tarewa Road and allegedly taking a number of items before fleeing on foot.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says units quickly located three people matching the descriptions provided to Police.

“All three were located on Albert Street in possession of tools and instruments for breaking into vehicles and were quickly taken into custody.

“Our community deserves to conduct their lawful business without the threat of being a victim of crime,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe.

“I would also like to acknowledge those members of the public who observed the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond swiftly.”

If you see any illegal or suspicious activity and it is happening now you can contact Police via 111, if it’s after the fact you can contact Police on 105.

Two youths aged 12, and a 13-year-old have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

