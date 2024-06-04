Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Trio Allegedly Caught Red-handed Following Whangārei Break-in

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 12:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Three youths who allegedly broke into a store to steal tools before attempting to use said tools to break into cars have had their plans cut short.

Yesterday at around 1.20pm, Police received a report of three people breaking into a commercial premises on Lower Tarewa Road and allegedly taking a number of items before fleeing on foot.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says units quickly located three people matching the descriptions provided to Police.

“All three were located on Albert Street in possession of tools and instruments for breaking into vehicles and were quickly taken into custody.

“Our community deserves to conduct their lawful business without the threat of being a victim of crime,” Inspector Nordstrom says.

“We will not tolerate this behaviour and will continue to work hard to ensure our community can be safe and feel safe.

“I would also like to acknowledge those members of the public who observed the concerning behaviour and called 111 straight away, meaning Police could respond swiftly.”

If you see any illegal or suspicious activity and it is happening now you can contact Police via 111, if it’s after the fact you can contact Police on 105.

Two youths aged 12, and a 13-year-old have been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 