Free Online Learning Opportunity For Pig Hunters In New Zealand

The New Zealand Game Animal Council (GAC) has released another online training course focusing on the basics of pig hunting.

It’s part of the online hunter training platform, Better Hunting.

Made possible by the generous expertise and contribution of New Zealand Pig Hunting Association members, the course addresses key topics for pig hunters including ethics, animal welfare, dog training, working with landholders, personal safety, firearms selection, responsibilities and obligations.

GAC’s General Manager Tim Gale says it’s designed to support those who are new to pig hunting, to undertake it safely and ethically.

"Like all our Better Hunting courses, this programme offers a learning pathway for individuals who have recently obtained their firearms license and wish to enhance their knowledge of safe and successful hunting."

“It’s the only resource like this for pig hunting best practice in the country, so it’s great to be able to provide free e-learning for New Zealand’s unique and valued pig hunting sector.

“If you’ve ever been curious about what pig hunters get up to, are new to hunting, or just new to pig hunting, I’d encourage you to look at the new course. It’s available online for free, all you need to do is create a log in,” he says.

Other courses available for free through Better Hunting:

Hunting essentials – New Zealand specific outdoor and hunter safety and skills with everything from weather forecasting, navigation, river crossing, first aid, preparation, access, game animal management and other bushcraft and hunting skills.

Firearms essentials - learning safe and successful firearms use. This includes maintenance, sighting in, storage and transport, and technique.

