Net Migration Loss To Australia In 2023

Wednesday, 10 July 2024, 11:56 am
Press Release: Stats NZ

There was a net migration loss of 27,000 people from New Zealand to Australia in 2023, according to provisional estimates released by Stats NZ today.

“The net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia in 2023 was larger than the loss of 14,600 in 2022,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

“However, it should be noted that this is below the record loss of 43,700 in the March 2012 year.”

Traditionally, there has been a net migration loss from New Zealand to Australia. This averaged about 30,000 a year during 2004–2013, and 3,000 a year during 2014–2019.

