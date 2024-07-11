SH1 Northern Motorway Closed Between Oteha Valley Off-ramp And Silverdale (northbound)

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists that the SH1 Northern Motorway is currently closed between Oteha Valley Road off-ramp to Silverdale (northbound) due to a crash.

An official detour is available via Dairy Flat Highway.

Traffic is already heavy and building, so please plan ahead, drive with care and use the available detour route.

Real time updates are available on the NZTA Journey Planner.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

