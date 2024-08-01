Solomon Island Deployment Concludes With NZDF Personnel Back Home

Warrant Officer 1 Adam Orlowski hands over the New Zealand Ensign to Major Steve Challies as part of the flag lowering ceremony to mark the completion of New Zealand and Australian support to the SIAF (Photo/Supplied)

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) contribution to the Solomon Islands Assistance Force (SIAF) has ended, with the four deployed NZDF personnel having recently returned to New Zealand.

The SIAF deployed to Honiara in late November 2021 after a request from Solomon Islands Government to support the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force in restoring peace and stability following a period of civil unrest.

The contingent has continued to support Solomon Island police to maintain peace and stability, including through community engagement and reassurance.

An (unidentifiable) member of the NZDF contingent lowers the New Zealand Ensign at the completion of the New Zealand and Australian support to SIAF (Photo/Supplied)

Over the course of the operation, the NZDF personnel have worked alongside New Zealand Police, Australian Defence Force, Australian Federal Police, Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Fiji Police Force and Royal Solomon Islands Police Force personnel.

In September 2023 the mandate for this deployment was extended through to mid-2024.

Senior National Officer, Major Stephen Challies, has held the role of Chief of Staff/Operations Officer for the Multinational Police Support Group.

A veteran of Angola, Bosnia, Timor-Leste, Kosovo and South Sudan, he has enjoyed the challenge and variation of the work.

“One of my personal highlights has been working with the Australian 7th Brigade to provide security support as part of the national general elections.

The New Zealand flag is lowered in the same location at the completion of New Zealand’s deployment to Solomon Islands during the Second World War (Photo/Supplied)

“The Commanding Officer specifically tasked myself and the Regimental Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer Class One Adam Orlowski, as his ‘eyes and ears’ on the ground during the elections. This was an honour and highlighted our particular skills and access to the community and with Solomon Island police.

“Other highlights included gaining a greater understanding of our very deep historical and family links to the 13,000 strong 3rd (NZ) Division that served here during the Second World War, and working on the Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) Camp tunnel project at Bloody Ridge.

“There were up to 5000 RNZAF personnel serving here in Honiara during the Second World War.”

Commander Joint Forces New Zealand, Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour, said the NZDF has been proud to work with Solomon Islands Government on the SIAF mission.

“This has been a key example of the value of Pacific-led solutions to Pacific challenges.

“The NZDF stands ready to partner with our Pacific neighbours when the need arises. We look forward to working with Solomon Islands Government again.”

