National Government's Traffic Light System Is Exactly What We Don't Need

This afternoon the National Government announced their new traffic light system designed to further punish people for being poor, when it's the government's fault people are poor in the first place.

"This is another disturbing announcement from Christopher Luxon's racist government that reflects exactly the opposite of peace and well-being for many communities of Aotearoa. They're being pushed beyond their thresholds and it isn't right" says Auckland Action Against Poverty (AAAP) media spokesperson and Coordinator Brooke Pao Stanley.

Sanctions don't work, and will only exacerbate existing issues we have in our communities due to poverty. We should be looking at solutions that address poverty in meaningful ways like a high trust model at Work and Income and Liveable Incomes for all peoples to name a few.

