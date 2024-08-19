Fast And Frequent Public Transport In The Northwest. Your Chance To Learn More

An artist’s impression of stage one of Westgate Station (Photo/Supplied)

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) will be out and about over the next few weeks to talk to West Aucklanders about the plan to build a busway alongside SH16 from Brigham Creek to the city centre.

The Northwest Rapid Transit team will be holding 13 information sessions across 7 venues in the northwest in August and September, giving people an opportunity to meet the project team, learn more about the investigations, ask any questions they have and share their views on what’s important to them.

The government recently reaffirmed support for the project and confirmed the emerging preferred rapid transit option is for a busway alongside SH16 with a proposed park and ride station at Brigham Creek, with stations in the west including at Westgate, Royal Road, Lincoln Road and Te Atatū.

NZTA Regional Manager System Design Gavin Smith says there will also be further connections heading into the city centre where people will be able to seamlessly connect with the wider transport network.

“We’re investigating ways to provide a cost effective, value for money transport solution and looking into ways to deliver the busway in stages and at pace - building upon the recently launched Western Express (WX1) service,” says Mr Smith.

In the meantime, work is already underway to deliver a new local bus station at Westgate which is expected to be up and running by mid-2026. NZTA received $50m for the Westgate Station project from government through the Infrastructure Reference Group (IRG) fund to enable advance delivery of the local portion of the Westgate bus station.

Keep an eye out for our team who will be popping up in the below locations over the next few weeks:

Location Date / time St Lukes Westfield Mall Wednesday 28 August (11am – 2pm) Thursday 29 August (4pm – 7pm) Friday 30 August (4pm-7pm) Saturday 31 August (10am - 1pm) Pt Chev Woolworths (Town Centre) Wednesday 4 September (3pm-5pm) Henderson Night Markets Thursday 5 September (5pm-8pm) Catalina Farmers Market Saturday 7 September (8.30am-12.30pm) Avondale Markets Sunday 8 September (8am-12pm) North West Mall Tuesday 10 September (12pm-3pm) Wednesday 11 September (12pm-3pm) Thursday 12 September (4pm-7pm) Saturday 14 September (10am-2pm) Te Atatū Peninsula Community Centre Wednesday 18 September (10am – 1pm)

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

